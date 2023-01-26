A man who attacked and killed his partner at a neighbour's house in Margate has been convicted of murder.

Thomas Allen stabbed Samantha Murphy through a hole he had kicked in the front door of the property in Elfrida Close on Saturday 16 July 2022.

Ms Murphy, 37, suffered a catastrophic wound to her leg and, despite the work of paramedics, died at the scene.

Attending police officers quickly identified Allen as the attacker and he was arrested in Clifton Place around two hours later.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "Thomas Allen's violent actions have deprived Ms Murphy's family of a loving presence in their lives and I would like to express my sincere condolences to them.

"I am pleased the actions of attending officers at the scene led to Allen's quick arrest and that the subsequent investigation has led to him being convicted of murder.

"I urge anyone suffering abuse or violence at the hands of a partner, or someone they know, to contact police as soon as possible. We will take action to keep you safe and hold those who might harm you to account."

The 38-year-old was convicted of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date.