Penny Silvester reports on how cyclists in Oxford are being encouraged to improve their own safety

Cyclists in Oxford are being given free training by the county's Fire and Rescue Service following the deaths of three riders in the last two years.

The course takes cyclists through confidence-building exercises with a particular focus on how to stay safe at busy roundabouts and junctions.

Thousands of people cycles around the city every day.

It's hoped that the scheme will reduce the number of casualties and deaths on the county's roads.

It comes as a map has revealed the thousands of bike collisions which have taken place between 1999 and 2020 - showing the extent of the problem.

Cycle training sessions are taking place in Oxford city centre. Credit: ITV Meridian

Keeping safe on busy main roads and at junctions

Cycle at least half a metre from the kerb to avoid drains and gutters.

Never pass nearside between traffic and the pavement especially close to junctions, particularly when there are large vehicles where the driver may not have seen you in their wing mirrors.

Don't ride on the pavement, except where it is designated as a cycle path.

Where this is provided, moderate your speed and take care when passing pedestrians and give way at junctions.

If a road junction is busy, do not feel you have to continue cycling. You can always get off, push your bike, or walk on the pavement.

Cyclists should not ride on the pavement, except where it is designated as a cycle path. Credit: ITV Meridian

Don't weave in and out of traffic or change direction suddenly without signalling.

Give pedestrians priority when necessary.

Use your bell to inform other road users of your presence. Fit a bell if your bicycle is not fitted with one.

If you are not confident cycling in moving traffic you may want to consider further cycle training.

Wear a cycle helmet, high-visibility clothing or accessories.

