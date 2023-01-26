A woman from Tadley in Hampshire has come under fire from local residents, after advertising for a lodger who wouldn't need to pay rent, in exchange for looking after her two children overnight three nights a week.

The woman who says she works as a nurse said the deal would be suitable for a student or young professional.

Posting on SpareRoom the woman said: "I have a double room that might suit a student or professional in exchange for overnight childcare of a 13-year-old and five-year-old three nights a week every Tuesday Thursday and Sunday, as I work permanent nights as a nurse.

"In exchange for overnight care, the room would be free. DBS necessary. Contact me for more information.

"Room equipped with smart TV WiFi and study table (not the dresser in photo)."

The room is being offered for free but a DBS check is required Credit: SpareRoom

But her request caused controversy on the local Facebook group called Spotted in Newbury Thatcham and Surrounding Areas.

One shocked viewer posted: "Are you serious? No one in their right mind is going to do that."

Another said: "It definitely wouldn't be just those three nights."

But the woman defended her request claiming "it's not babysitting."

She added: "My kids are older. It's just they're not old enough to be left without an adult in the home.

"The adult has nothing to do except be present, and have no rent to pay."

Figures released by the ONS last week (18 January) showed prices paid by UK private rental tenants jumped by 4.2% in the 12 months to December 2022, accelerating from 4.0% in the 12 months to November 2022.

The latest figure was the largest annual percentage change since the records started in January 2016.

The South East recorded the lowest annual percentage change in private rental prices in the 12 months to December, at 3.8%.

