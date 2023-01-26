An 84-year-old woman has died one month after she was involved in a four-vehicle crash on the A3(M) at Waterlooville in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at 9:22am on Thursday 22 December.

Four vehicles, a Toyota Corolla, a Ford C-Max, a Vauxhall Zafira, and a Renault Scenic were involved in the collision between junction 2 and the on-and-off slip.

The passenger of the Corolla, an 84-year-old woman from Benfleet in Essex, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries. She died from her injuries on Saturday 21 January.

PC Kelly Hargreaves, said: “We understand it has been some time since this incident took place but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not yet spoken to us, to make contact.

“Did you see what happened? Did you see any of the cars involved prior to the collision?

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may still have dash cam footage available.

“Anyone with information should call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220513266.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…