A rising boxing star from Reading and his family are appealing to young people around the UK to join the stem cell register following his life-changing aplastic anaemia diagnosis at the end of last year.

Reuben Muston is 18 and has competed both nationally and internationally but his plans of going to university last year were cut short when he received a blood disorder diagnosis (aplastic anaemia).

This came after he was punched in the ring during a match and his nose would not stop bleeding.

His medical team have told him a stem cell transplant is the only viable treatment that can offer him a second chance at life.

He urgently needs a stem cell transplant to treat his condition for the long term. Credit: Anthony Nolan

His sister was found only to be a 5 out of 10 match, so now he is appealing to the world to help find an unrelated stem cell donor.

After being told by doctors that Reuben has aplastic anaemia, Reuben’s dad Dan said: "It was like having the rug pulled right from underneath us."

Aplastic anaemia is a blood disorder which stops bone marrow and stem cells from producing enough blood cells.

Without treatment, it can raise a patient’s risk of complications such as bleeding, leukaemia, irregular heartbeat and heart failure.

Reuben was due to start first year of university in September 2022 but has had to postpone his studies. Credit: Anthony Nolan

Reuben currently visits hospital 2-3 times per week to have blood and platelet transfusions and blood tests.

Henny Braund MBE, Chief Executive of charity Anthony Nolan, said: "Hearing that a young athlete like Reuben has had to put his dreams on hold is devastating.

At Anthony Nolan we are working hard to find Reuben’s perfect match but we urgently need more men between the ages of 16-30 to join our register, as our research shows they make the best donors for our patients.

"Joining the register takes minutes – just complete a short form on our website and you’ll receive your swab in the post in just a few days."