A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and weapons have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms incident in East Sussex.

Armed police, paramedics, and a police helicopter were called to reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive in St Leonards on Tuesday (24 January).

Several weapons, including a blank firing pistol and blank firing ammunition, along with drugs and mobile phones have been seized from two addresses in Stonehouse Drive.

The 16-year-old from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of affray, being in possession of an offensive weapon and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A 29-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They remain in police custody.

A Section 60 order, giving police more stop and search powers in the Hollington area, has now been lifted.

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding while we conduct this fast-paced investigation.

"We ask anyone to report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police online, ring 101 or speak to one of our officers in the area. Always call 999 in an emergency.

"If you have any information about the incident itself, please contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Beaumont, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."