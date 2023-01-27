Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian speaking to residents in Wokingham.

Businesses which have endured months of misery because of a sinkhole in Wokingham say they are relieved repair work has finally been completed.

It's been almost four months since the hole opened up engulfing a Thames Water tanker carrying out repairs to a collapsed drain.

The disruption was crippling for nearby traders with the diversion causing customer numbers to plummet.

And while they're happy the repairs are over, there's anger over the amount of compensation they're being offered.

Nic Lander from the Kimel Cafe previously told ITV News Meridian his business had only another month left due to the road closure.

Nic Lander from the Kimel Cafe said: "We put a claim in to Thames Water for £8,000 and they have tried to settle on £2,000 so they are well under in what they are looking to give us.

"Luckily this week Newbury Building Society have come to our rescue with a grant, Wokingham Lions have done the same and there's another couple of charity partners that are bailing us out.

"It's wrong, we're a nonprofit as well, we shouldn't be bailing each other out."

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Our engineers have completed repair work on Evendons Lane and the road is now open to local motorists. We’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience."