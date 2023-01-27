A man has been jailed for four and a half years after admitting stealing £2 million worth of cryptocurrency from victims around the world.

Following a five-year investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) Wybo Wiersma, of Het Weike, Goredijk, the Netherlands, was sentenced today (27 January) at Oxford Crown Court.

Yesterday (26 January) the 40-year-old pleaded guilty to theft on the second day of his trial.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Rob Bryant, of SEROCU, said: "On 19 January 2018 and in the days that followed there were numerous reports of the theft of Iota tokens from the owners.

Officers arrested Wiersma at a property in Oxford on 23 January 2019 and seized a number of devices.

"For some people this had a devastating effect and meant losing significant amounts of money - their savings and businesses.

"SEROCU took on this highly complex and intricate investigation from police in Germany - Hesse State Criminal Police – Cybercrime Investigations team, which I would like to thank for working in collaboration with us. I would also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service and Europol for their assistance.

"Wiersma has now admitted his involvement and will have time to reflect upon his actions in prison. Meanwhile SEROCU will use all available legislation to ensure that as much of the money seized from his cryptocurrency wallets is returned to its rightful owners."

The judge deprived the defendant of all his digital devices seized by the court and made a confiscation order of £2,156,000.