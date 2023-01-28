The air ambulance is heading to a major motorway in Hampshire following a "police led incident".

Traffic is currently being held on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between Junction 10 for Alton and 11 for Fareham.

Drivers using the westbound stretch between Junction 11 and 12 have also been stopped so the helicopter can land safely.

Eyewitnesses say multiple ambulances are at the scene with a dozen police officers on a bridge over the motorway.

National Highways has thanked motorists for their patience.