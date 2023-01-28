Brighton and Hove Albion fans are being told to only buy match tickets from the club's official website, not from unauthorised ticket re-sellers.

The club says a number of tickets purchased by touts have been identified prior to this weekend’s match between Brighton and Liverpool and all the tickets linked to them will be blocked.

Fans have been warned that they risk not being given entry to the match and losing the money paid, if they buy tickets from an unauthorised source, whether that be an unauthorised website, an online marketplace or a ticket tout outside the ground.

Tickets sold by touts are likely to be void and do not give people the right to enter the stadium to watch the match and can lead to fans being removed from the stadium.

The club says it works hard to identify and cancel touted tickets as they are often the source of away supporters in home areas.

Officials say any individual caught selling on tickets will automatically lose their season ticket and be banned from purchasing tickets to home and away matches.

They add that buying tickets from unauthorised sellers is fraught with risk and the tickets could be fake, cancelled or refunded.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said "The only place Albion fans can buy their tickets safely and with confidence is via the official website and we advise fans in the strongest terms possible not to transact via unofficial outlets."

Brighton and Liverpool fans warned not to buy tickets from touts ahead of match this weekend. Credit: PA Images

Brighton and Hove Albion says that Individuals selling tickets are usually doing so purely for financial gain and are breaking UK law and breaching club and Premier League regulations.

The club says it will actively seek to trace any individuals selling on tickets and, if caught, their season ticket cards will blocked in line with the club's terms and conditions.