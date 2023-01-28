Thames Valley Police believe the same man is responsible for two rapes in Reading.

A woman, in her 40s, was attacked in Prospect Mews.

It happened between 1.30am and 2am on 15th January 2023.

The attack is being linked to another rape that happened in a residential property in Emmer Green on 11th June 2022.

The man is described as black, aged between 20-30 years-old, of slim build, may have an African accent.

He was wearing a distinctive hooded puffer jacket and white trainers.

More police officers are now patrolling the Oxford Road area of the town.

People are being asked to check their CCTV cameras for any footage that might be relevant.

CCTV cameras are being checked following two rapes in Reading. Credit: PA Images

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, of Reading CID, said: "I understand that the linking of these two offences will cause significant concern in the community.

"We are conducting a thorough and extensive investigation with significant resources and it is my priority to identify the suspect and safeguard the public.

“The victims are also being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the Oxford Road area between 1am to 2.30am on 15th January, specifically in the section of Oxford Road junction with George Street and Prospect Street and has a dash-cam to please check the recordings."

Anyone with any relevant footage or information should contact Thames Valley Police by making a report the force's website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230021084.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.