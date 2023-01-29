A teenage girl and a woman in her 20s have been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle during a car meet in Portsmouth.

Two others suffered minor injuries when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road and into spectators on Saturday night

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving .

Hampshire Police said about 40 to 50 cars had gathered, and urged anyone with information or footage of the event to come forward.

"We have already received a number of submissions from people, and all available footage will assist with our inquiries, whether this is dashcam footage, mobile phone video or anything else," it said in a statement.

"It is important to remember vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, especially where there is a large gathering of people and vehicles, is a risk to public safety."

It comes just over a week after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured at a car meet in Waterlooville.