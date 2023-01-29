Family of Jay Abatan, killed in Brighton attack, hold anniversary vigil

A vigil has been held to mark 24 years since the death of a man in Brighton - in what his family believe was a racially motivated attack.

Father of two Jay Abatan was assaulted outside a nightclub in January 1999.

The 42 year old's brother - Michael - was also targeted in the same incident, outside the Ocean Rooms in Morley Street.

No one has been brought to justice for his death

Jay and Michael had been out celebrating Jay’s promotion with PriceWaterhouseCoopers when they were attacked as they waited for a taxi.

Jay was knocked to the ground and suffered serious head injuries. He died five days later.

At an inquest into Jay's death in 2010, a coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Despite the incident being investigated, no one was ever brought to trial for Jay’s death.

Today, friends and family members gathered outside Brighton Police station with placards demanding justice for Jay.

Play Brightcove video

Sussex Police has admitted that mistakes were made during the initial investigation into his death.

A statement by the force reads: "We have apologised publicly for the failings in 1999 but reinforce that current investigative practices are vastly different.

"We remain committed to investigating any significant new information that will assist in convicting those responsible for Jay's death.

"Senior detectives have met and corresponded with the Abatan family on a number of occasions over the years in order to respond to their concerns and to provide answers to any questions raised.

Jay's family have held regular vigils outside Brighton Police Station to call for justice.

In 2020, Sussex Police offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Mr Abatan's killers, but there have yet been no developments or fresh leads.