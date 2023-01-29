A persistent drink-driver has been given a prison sentence after causing a collision on the M40 while being banned for a previous offence.

Yasar Razwan, aged 28, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, was given a 16 week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for five years, fined £85 and ordered to pay costs of £154, after pleading guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving while over the alcohol limit.

Oxford Magistrates Court heard that on 23 January, at about 5.25pm, Razwan was travelling on the M40 southbound in Oxfordshire between junctions 9 and 8.

Whilst under the influence of alcohol, his Seat Leon collided with two other vehicles in the central and outer lanes of the motorway, sending his vehicle across all three lanes and the hard shoulder before flipping onto its roof and into a ditch.

Emergency services attended and removed Razwan from his vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Razwan's car after recovery Credit: Thames Valley Police

He was remanded in custody and appeared at court the following day, where he was sentenced.

Investigating officer Sgt James Matthews of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Razwan had four convictions for drink driving prior to this incident, and just over a month before had been banned from driving for just under four years, also for drink driving.

“Miraculously, neither he nor anyone else was injured in this collision, but it could have been a very different story.

“Razwan has shown a complete disregard for the courts and their authority in driving just a matter of weeks into his most recent disqualification period, and I am pleased that on this occasion he has received a custodial sentence.

“He has also shown a total lack of care for the safety of the general public or himself by driving on motorway whilst more than one and a half times over the legal limit.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the top four causes of serious and fatal collisions in the UK every year. I hope that this incident serves as a warning to others who are tempted to drive after drinking.”