A Brighton man who targeted women with hundreds of threatening and malicious phone calls has been convicted in court.

Ameer Tahir, 41, of Kings Road in Brighton, called his victims at all times of the day and night on a withheld number, making obscene threats including rape and other violent sexual acts.

He would target them repeatedly, often addressing them directly by name.

Despite often withholding his number, police were able to trace Tahir and arrest him at his home on Monday, 5 December, 2022.

A mobile phone was found during a search of the property and analysis found it had been used to dial the victims using a withheld number.

Tahir was arrested and released on conditional bail while enquiries continued. During a subsequent search of his address a second mobile phone was found, which showed he had continued to target victims while on bail.

Tahir was charged with 13 counts of stalking, two counts of sending communication conveying indecent/offensive messages, racially aggravated stalking, failure to comply with the sex offenders’ register and possession of a Class B drug and remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, 16 January, he pleaded guilty to all charges. He is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on Friday, 24 March.

Investigator Lucia Calandriello said: “Ameer Tahir terrorised his victims, many of whom had to change their daily routines, install CCTV cameras and live in fear of being watched or attacked.

“We received a huge number of reports during 2022 from victims giving very similar accounts, with offences stretching back to November, 2021.

“I would like to thank all of them for their bravery in coming forward and supporting the investigation through to conviction.

“We also believe Tahir may have further victims who have not yet made reports to us. Anyone who has had contact with Ameer Tahir and received suspicious phone calls is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Alder."