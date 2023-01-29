Teenage girl 'seriously injured' as major motorway re-opens after incident

The M27 in Hampshire has re-opened following an incident in which a teenage girl suffered serious injuries.

The motorway was closed between Junctions 11 and 12 on Saturday 28 January while police attended and the air ambulance was called.

Hampshire Police said they were alerted at 3.07pm following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl who had suffered serious injuries near to junction 11 of the M27.

Officers attended and the road was closed in both directions while the air ambulance landed to transport her to hospital.

National Highways re-opened the motorway at around 5.50pm.