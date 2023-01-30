Cat reunited with 'delighted' owner after becoming trapped in loft for 15 hours

A cat has been reunited with his owner after he became stuck in the neighbour's bungalow loft in Emmer Green for almost 15 hours.

Six-year-old cat, Milo, gave his owner a fright after seeking shelter from the cold in the loft space of a nearby house in Eric Avenue.

RSPCA inspector Simon Hoggett said: “Cats get themselves stuck in the strangest places! I suspect Milo was out exploring and looking for somewhere warm to curl up. Cats can’t resist a cosy spot, so this small loft space would have been very appealing indeed!

"We’re not sure exactly how long Milo had been up there, but his owner estimated it had been around 15 hours.

“It was minus three degrees and frosty by the time we got to him, so it was important we got him down and to safety as quickly as possible.

After spending almost 15 hours stuck in the loft, Milo was rescued by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

“The narrow loft was approximately seven feet above ground level, so it was a tricky space to get at and Milo was not keen to come down. It took a lot of bribery with treats to get him to come towards me! We also had to cut some plasterboard down to reach him, with the permission of the homeowner of course.

“He’d only wandered two houses down from his own, but despite being so close to home, cheeky Milo still managed to cause havoc!”

The rescue was a success and Milo was returned to his delighted owner unharmed.

"Hopefully Milo will be more cautious next time he heads out on a neighbourhood prowl", Simon continued.

“Cases like this are an important reminder of why all cat owners should get their cats microchipped. If your cat does go missing, rescuers are much more likely to be able to reunite you with them if they are microchipped.”