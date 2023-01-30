Play Brightcove video

Shocking footage has been released showing people lying on railway tracks in Kent, ignoring the fact that they could be killed by a train at any moment.

The video has been released by Network Rail, one of nine videos which shows people being misusing level crossings.

A group of people can be seen lying across the railway tracks in Sittingbourne, as well as what appears to be someone taking photographs down the middle of the track.

Another group of people can be seen running across the level crossing - all actions that Network Rail warn against.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Britain’s railway is one of the safest in the world – but if people deliberately misuse level crossing or become distracted when using them level crossings can be lethal.

"It can be frustrating having to wait at level crossings, but they’re activated for the shortest time possible.?

To help protect the public NR says it is closing level crossings it we can, or upgrading them to make them safer if that’s not possible.

"It’s so important to stay alert and pay attention to warning lights and signs at level crossings - please stay safe.

"Stay off the tracks – only cross the railway when you have to and when it is safe."