Celebrities come together for football match in memory of Sandhurst teenager

Danny Dyer, James Arthur and Sam Bailey were among the celebrities who took part in a charity football match in Sandhurst on Sunday (29 January).

The event was held in memory of 17-year-old Ethan Treharne who died from a brain tumour in 2021.

The match took place on what would have been Ethan's 19th birthday at Sandhurst Town FC, where he spent most of his childhood.

All proceeds will be donated to Brain Tumour Research and Frimley Park Hospital Trust.

Ethan Treharne died from a brain tumour aged 17.

The celebrities were joined by local councillors, the Mayor of Sandhurst and Bracknell and representatives from both Brain Tumour Research and Frimley Health Trust.

Speaking at the match, singer Sam Bailey said: "It's actually my wedding anniversary today and my hubby said what do you want to do and I said I don't want to do all that lovey dovey stuff, I want to go play in this charity football match.

"So he's come down to support and it's nice to be here to raise money for a great cause."

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer said: "I am a grandfather now so I will be playing like a grandad and trying not to hurt myself."

Danny Dyer speaking ahead of the match

Ethan's mum, Nikki Treharne, said: "Today is super special as it would have been Ethan's 19th birthday and I wanted to celebrate that day.

"I wanted to make sure Ethan's name is being said and being known for many years to come.

"Ethan fought hard through his brain tumour diagnosis and he was always positive and wanted to help people."

2,000 match tickets were sold and the money raised will be equally split between the two charities.

