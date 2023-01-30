A drug dealer who tried to set fire to a house in Tunbridge Wells has been jailed for almost four years.

Charlie Moon used a lighter to start a fire at an address near Liptraps Lane. He also made threats to a woman he knew in front of her friends and a child.

Moon, 27, went to the house on June 6, 2021 where he set fire to a rug whilst threatening the victim by saying "I’m gonna set this place alight with you in it".

The fire was stamped out by one of the victim’s friends before Moon fled the scene. He was arrested on the following day.

Moon was a passenger in a car stopped by patrols from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team.

When Moon was searched, heroin and crack cocaine were found in his wallet along with a customer tick list.

A phone was also seized which contained messages related to drugs supply.

Moon appeared before Maidstone Crown Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life as well as two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

On Friday (January 20), Moon, from Sandhurst Road, Tunbridge Wells was sentenced to three years and seven months’ jail. He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order.