A driver had a very lucky escape after his car became engulfed in flames in East Sussex..

The motorist was driving near Turners Hill when he began to smell burning.

Flames ripped through the white BMW, and could be seen high above the car's roof, with thick black smoke pouring out the bonnet.

But luckily the driver managed to escape.

The car was severely damaged inside. Credit: Turners Hill fire station

Firefighters from Turners Hill fire station were called and extinguished the blaze.

Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus used 2 high pressure hose reels to extinguish.

Once the fire was out, the car was burnt out inside - with the seats and steering wheel completely destroyed.