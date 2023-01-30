Thames Valley Police are hunting a gang of five masked robbers who forced their way into an Oxfordshire farm house, as a 5-year-old girl slept.

The burglary took place between 9.10pm and 9.20pm on Friday (27 January) at a property in a secluded area of Eynsham.

A 55-year-old woman, who was home at the time, was forced to lie on the floor while the gang ransacked the house.

It's believed they entered the property through an upstairs window.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary. Credit: Thames Valley Police

During the raid, the offenders caused damage to the property, before stealing items worth around £200,000.

These items included a firearms safe which contained three rifles, two shotguns and ammunition, as well as items of jewellery and handbags.

They also stole the victim’s mobile phone and car, a blue Nissan Juke with the partial number plate WU69.

The offenders then left the scene in this vehicle as well as a dark coloured coupe, possibly an Audi S5 or A5.

CCTV captured a car outside the farmhouse in Eynsham. Credit: Thames Valley Police

No one was injured but Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, based at Banbury Police station, said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.

“We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on 9 January.

“If you have any information relating to this burglary, or any other information at all which you think could help our appeal, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43230041088.

“This could include sightings of the Nissan Juke, or information about the items which were stolen.

“Alternatively, you make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

