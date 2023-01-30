Serving Dorset Police officer charged with rape and other sexual offences

A serving Dorset Police officer has been charged with rape.

Police Constable Ravi Canhye is charged with eight sexual offences including two charges of rape, relating to offences against two women committed while the 46-year-old was off duty last year.

Canhye was immediately suspended at the time the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.

The investigation was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who has decided it should be subject to a local investigation by Dorset Police.

Ravi Canhye was charged on Tuesday 24 January 2023 and will appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 February.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: "We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities."However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time."If anyone has any specific concerns about this case or any sexual offence crimes, please contact Dorset Police where information can be reported and dealt with in the strictest confidence."