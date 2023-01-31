A woman, in her 90s, has died in a crash involving a motorbike while riding her mobility scooter in Dorset.

Emergency services were called to Hoburne Lane in Christchurch, at the junction with Primrose Way, at 11am on Monday, January 30.

The woman sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Her family has been informed.The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.Police Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the traffic unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who sadly died in this collision."I am conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask any witnesses, or motorists who may have captured either the mobility scooter or the motorbike on dashcam footage prior to the collision, to please come forward."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230015273.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.