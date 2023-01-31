The company which owns Home Bargains has applied to sell alcohol 24 hours a day at a store it's preparing to open in Reading.

The discount store is widely known for its wide selection of homeware items.

The new shop is set to open at the Brunel Retail Park in Rose Kiln Lane, Whitley and is predicted to create 100 jobs.

Ahead of its opening, T. J. Morris Ltd has applied to sell alcohol on and off the premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Brunel Retail Park in Rose Kiln Lane, Reading. Credit: Google Maps

A licence would be required for this sale of alcohol, which will either be approved or rejected by Reading Borough Council.

It is unclear whether 24/7 alcohol sales application will be fully utilised, as Home Bargains stores operate from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

In July last year, MCTGF, the owners of Brunel Retail Park, won approval to fuse Units 4 (Go Outdoors) and 5 (SCS Sofas) together to clear the way for Home Bargains.

The chain has an existing store not far away at the Reading Link Retail Park.

Home Bargains has been contacted for clarity on opening hours and an opening date for the store but was unavailable for comment.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application can do so by emailing: licensing@reading.gov.uk.

