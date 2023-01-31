Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself to a female jogger in Surrey.

The woman was jogging around Barossa Common in Camberley on the morning of Thursday 26 January, when she noticed a man in the woodland.

She reported seeing the man three separate times during her run, and on two of the occasions he sexually exposed himself to her.

The man is described as white, around 5ft10 in height with a skinny build. He’s thought to be between the ages of 18 and 23, with dark brown hair straight down to his ears.

He was wearing a black, long-sleeved tracksuit and black shoes, and carrying what is described as a black man bag.

Investigating officer PC Chloe Lane said: “Our enquiries so far have led us to believe that this is not the first incident of this type in the area.

"Indecent exposure is a serious offence, and we are keen to identify this man and prevent any further offences from taking place.

"If you recognise his description or have any information that may assist us in identifying this man, please get in touch.

"If you have any information that may assist our investigation, you can contact us quoting PR/45230009622."