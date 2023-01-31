A prison officer has been jailed for smuggling steroids syringes and mobile phones into Winchester Prison to give to an inmate.

Christopher Harman, 36, of Pentons Close in Alton, is one of three people who has been sentenced for taking banned items into HMP Winchester.

Harman, Liam Currell, 31 currently residing at HMP Lewes and Stephanie Burt, 30, of Stanley Green Road, Poole, Dorset, were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 30 January after pleading guilty to conspiracy to convey List A articles (steroids) into HMP Winchester and conspiracy to convey List B articles (phones) into HMP Winchester at a previous hearing.

An investigation was launched in June 2021 after HMP Winchester reported that they had noticed an increased amount of contraband entering the prison, including mobile phones.

Mobile phones, steroids and syringes were all taken into HMP Winchester. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

The court heard that between May and August 2021, the three conspired to take steroids and mobile phones into HMP Winchester as requested by Currell, who was using a mobile phone from his cell to contact Harman and Burt.

Officers searched the homes and cars belonging to Burt and Harman, and seized a number of mobile phones, steroids and syringes, some of which matched those found in prison.

Phone analysis revealed that Harman and Burt had communicated over 115 times between May 2021 and August 2021 and they had arranged to meet on nine occasions for Burt to hand Harman the packages to take into prison.

On one occasion, Harman was captured on the prison’s CCTV going into Currell’s cell with a bag and leaving moments later without it.

Christopher Harman has been jailed for 16 months, with the last eight months to be served on licence. Liam Currell was jailed for ten months, to run consecutively to his current term of imprisonment.

Stephanie Burt was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years.

Christopher Harman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison, with the last eight months to be served on licence. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Detective Sergeant Sarah Page from the Northern Investigation Team said: “This was a long and thorough investigation to identify those responsible for taking mobile phones, steroids and other prohibited items into Winchester prison and bring them to justice.

“Prohibited items are prohibited for a reason.

"Drugs including steroids pose a risk to the health and safety of prisoners and staff, and mobile phones enable prisoners to continue committing crimes.

“During the investigation we seized phones from inside the prison that were bought by Burt but had fell into the hands of other serving prisoners, awaiting trial for serious offences.

Christopher Harman took prohibited items including steroids and mobile phones into HMP Winchester where he worked as a prison officer. Credit: ITV Meridian

“Harman was a prison officer and had a duty of care to all prisoners and colleagues.

"He abused his position by bringing steroids and mobile phones into the prison, which put people at risk and enabled crimes to be carried out from inside the prison.

“We are committed to working with colleagues at the prison to identify corruption and will deal robustly with anyone found to be involved and bring them to justice.

”Anyone who has any concerns or information relating to suspected criminal activity should contact us on 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...