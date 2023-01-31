People living in a West Sussex village have been told they must ask staff if they want to buy meat from their local convenience store due to a high number of thefts.

Posting on a local Facebook group, a shopper posted a photo of a sign he said had been put up at the Co-op store in North Road in Lancing.

The sign was stuck across two of the shelves, which can be seen almost empty where meat products would usually be stored.

In clear bold text, the sign reads: "Please ask a member of staff if you would like to purchase a join of meat.

"Due to high theft, we are currently not putting them on the shelf."

The post caused a barrage of comments with one user saying: "Desperate people in desperate times.

"Heat, eat or nick your meat."

But other shoppers disagreed, believing the thefts are nothing to do with the cost of living.

One resident said: "I don't think people are that desperate yet."

Another posted: "Don't think it's anything to do with the current cost of living crisis.

"You hardly need 3 roast beef joints for a family dinner."

The Co-op has been contacted for a response.