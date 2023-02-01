Police have launched a CCTV appeal after more than £500 worth of Maybelline makeup was stolen from a Superdrug store on the Isle of Wight.

Approximately £515 of lipstick and lip crayons were taken from the store on Newport High Street at around 4pm on 17 January.

Newport Neighbourhoods Policing Team has been making enquiries, and as part of the investigation would like to identify and speak to the woman pictured.

A police spokesperson said: "Do you know this woman? We want to speak to her in connection with a high value theft in Newport.

"If you know her, please call us.

"In addition, if you have been offered sale of lipstick products in unusual circumstances or online please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230026257. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org