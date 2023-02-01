A man who broke into a sleeping woman's home in Windsor in Berkshire, and subjected her to a serious sexual assault before trying to rape her has been jailed for 15 years.

Nigel Newberry, 35, of no fixed abode, gained access to the house through a window in the early hours of a morning in May last year.

He went into the woman’s bedroom where she was sleeping. When she woke up he grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth and threatened to punch her.

He then subjected her to serious sexual assault, before attempting to rape her, but then ran away.

Newberry was convicted by unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court, which concluded in November.

He was sentenced at the same court to 15 years’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve at least ten before being eligible for parole due to the danger he poses.

If released, he'll be on licence for a further five years, and will have to sign the sex offenders register.

Detective Inspector Liam Butler of Windsor and Maidenhead CID, said: “The victim in this case has suffered intense psychological trauma since the incident and it is hard to imagine how frightening this ordeal was for a complete stranger to break into your home and carry out such a terrifying sexual assault.

“I would like to thank the victim for the great strength she has shown, to see this case through the criminal justice system, and I wish to thank her for the unwavering support.

“Newberry has shown absolutely no remorse for his actions that day despite overwhelming forensic evidence against him.

“He is rightly in prison as he is an extremely dangerous individual who is not safe to walk the streets.

“I hope that the conviction and sentencing of this vile man, will bring some closure to the victim. If you have been a victim of a sexual offence please do report it, we will take it seriously and we will investigate thoroughly to take dangerous offenders off the streets.“You can make a report through our online form or 101.

“If you are in immediate danger then please call 999.“