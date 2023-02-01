Thanet in Kent has been named as one of the most stressed out places in England according to new research.

A new study by a residential rehab provider analysed key metrics that may contribute to the levels of stress.

A number of factors were looked at to help rank each local authority area, including the percentage of smokers, life satisfaction, anxiety levels, and the number of hours worked each week.

Each factor was given a score which were then combined to give a total score on the stress index. The higher the score the more stressed an area is.

Thanet came fifth in the list with a stress index rating of 87.4% - after Blackpool, Chesterfield, Kingston-Upon-Hull and Sunderland.

The weekly median wage for people in the district is slightly higher than the previous four at £459. But and below-average life satisfaction.

The population of Thanet in Kent reported some of the highest anxiety levels in England. Credit: ITV News

46% of people have never worked from home meaning that many may have a better work-life balance, however, 34% are still physically inactive.

Other areas in the top ten were Carlisle, Lincoln, Hartlepool, Manchester and Mansfield.

A spokesperson from the Abbeycarefoundation.com said: “Modern life has become fast-paced, expensive and oftentimes complicated. These additional stressors can have many adverse impacts on our mental and physical health.

"Reports have shown that increased stress can cause many people to smoke, drink and take less care of their bodies. Therefore, it's important to manage our stress wherever possible to improve overall quality of life.

"The research shows a clear correlation of how location, job and personal health can impact mental and physical health. Those with higher wages and better work-life balances will often feel less stress due to having more free time to spend with friends and family, and the ability to also engage in hobbies that they enjoy and find pleasure in outside of their career.

"If you are experiencing increased stress, there are resources and people that can help. The NHS have guides on dealing and managing your stress and can help to point you in the right direction.”