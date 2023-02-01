Driver handed hospital order for killing motorcyclist in deliberate 80mph crash

Play Brightcove video

Footage shows Paul Barrett travelling at 80mph before colliding with a motorbike

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him in Wiltshire has been sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Footage shows Paul Barrett, 42, reaching speeds of up to 80mph before colliding with Ryan Brindley in Dinton in December 2021. He died at the scene.

Barrett pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He had been driving a Volkswagen Touran along the B3089 Hindon Road when he spotted motorcyclist Ryan Brindley riding alone in the opposite direction.

Barrett turned into a side road and then continued in the opposite direction, following Ryan and accelerating at high speed to catch him before deliberately colliding with the rear of the bike, carrying it along the road and causing Ryan to fall off onto the ground.

Barrett was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment before being taken into police custody.

Paul Barrett, 42, deliberately caused the crash which killed Ryan Brindley. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Childe, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The killing of Ryan Brindley was an entirely random and unprovoked incident which has understandably caused shock and upset to the local community and all those who knew and loved Ryan.

"The dash cam footage shows Barrett driving up and down roads in Dinton before spotting Ryan riding his motorbike alone, and then turning his vehicle and reaching speeds of up to 80mph in a 30mph zone in order to catch up with him and knock him from his bike.

"We do not believe they were known to each other, or that there had been any previous interaction between the pair. It seems that Ryan was targeted entirely at random.

"I would like to pay tribute to Ryan’s family who have suffered such a devastating loss, and thank them for the support they have shown during the police investigation.

"Ryan was taken from them in the cruellest of circumstances and my thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the investigation team who have worked diligently on this case to ensure justice was served as swiftly as possible."

Ryan Brindley has been described by his partner as a "beautiful human being". Credit: Wiltshire Police

In a victim impact statement, Ryan’s partner said: "Ryan was a beautiful human being – he will be missed by so many.

"He was a deeply private man and although I understand there are many people who want to read and understand what happened, I would like to request that everybody, including the media, are respectful of Ryan’s remaining family and their privacy.

"I know that Ryan would be hating all the attention this case has brought.

"I would like to thank the police for their support and investigation all the way up to today.

"I want to thank the investigation team for being kind, gentle and understanding with us at every point, and I want to say thank you as we would not be here today if it wasn’t for the work of the investigation team."