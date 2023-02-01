The A34 has been closed southbound between Newbury and the A303 at Bullington following a crash involving a lorry.

The closure is expected to remain in place until at least 7pm, and drivers are currently being warned of long delays approaching the closure.

Highways England says a complex recovery operation is currently underway to recover an LGV which was involved in a collision at approximately 1:42pm this afternoon. (Wednesday 1 February)

Recovery operators say the road needs to be closed whilst this work is carried out.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Please allow plenty of extra journey time if your route is affected by this closure."

Diversion route

Road users are advised to the follow the below diversion route which is signed by the solid triangle diversion symbol, visible on local road signs.

From the A34 southbound, leave at the Wash Common interchange.

At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the A343.

Follow the A343 beneath the A34 and continue for approximately 14 miles into Andover.

At the A3093 roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A3093 (Churchill Way).

Continue on the A3093 over 2 intermediate roundabouts, to the A303 Picket Twenty interchange.

Use the 1st exit and join the A303 eastbound.

Follow for approximately 5 miles to the A34 Bullington Cross interchange.

Leave the A303 and continue to a roundabout.

Use the 2nd exit and join a link road to a further roundabout, passing beneath the A34 and A303 between.

At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit and rejoin the A34 southbound.

More follows.