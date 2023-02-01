Firefighters are tackling a house blaze in Worthing, West Sussex.

People are being urged to avoid the area and local roads are closed causing congestion.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Durrington residents are advised to please keep windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering from a nearby house fire.

"There are currently six pumps in attendance at this fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

"Pond Lane and other local roads remain closed and we’re advising people to avoid the area if possible.

"We were called to this incident at 4.01pm and in attendance are crews from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and East Sussex crews from Brighton."