WATCH: Report by ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

A woman from Sussex who has been restoring teddy bears for more than 40 years

Do you still have the teddy bear you had as a child? Perhaps they are bit moth-eaten and looking a little less-loved by now?

Well, Sue Pearson who lives in a village near Brighton is an expert at breathing new life into old teds.

Sue has been cleaning and restoring teddy bears for over 40 years. But her passion for the timeless old ted, started as a child when she played with her Grandmother's old bear.

As she got older, Sue ran her own shop in The Lanes in Brighton, selling old and new bears. People would visit from all over the world.

" Whenever people opened the door, they would look in the shop and they would smile. I didn't see many grumpy people"

Bears were given as gifts during both World Wars.

Sue also says:

“Bears were often given to wives and to soldiers before they went to war. I’ve had many old bears from the first and second world wars, that were given for good luck. “

These teddies are ready to go back to their owners.

Teddy bears can be repaired by careful cleaning, stuffing and stitching. However, if a bear is bald, the fur can't be replaced. Sue insists that old bears must not be given as gifts to young children, due to their eyes being a choking hazard. But, once repaired, they can sit on a shelf and be loved and admired for many more years to come.