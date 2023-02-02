Play Brightcove video

Police have launched an attempted kidnap investigation after two men offered two boys money to get into their vehicle in Basingstoke in Hampshire.

The 12 and 13 year old boys were on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit on Wednesday evening, when a black Volkswagen drove up to them. The men inside offered money for the boys to get into the car.

The pair ran to a nearby supermarket and the vehicle drove off.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or possible CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you have mobile phone footage of the incident?

"Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area?

"Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

"If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?

"Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact us 101 or via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230043644."