Robert Jody May, 48, broke into the bakery through a roof hatch. Credit: Sussex Police

A man has been jailed for breaking into a Greggs bakery through a roof hatch before stealing money from the safe.

Police were called to Montague Street in Worthing, Sussex, in October 2022 after an intruder alarm was activated.

Two men had forced a roof hatch open, causing extensive damage, before stealing cash from a safe.

Enquiries led officers to arrest Robert Jody May, 48, of no fixed address, and Patrick Knight, 52, also of no fixed address.

Both men were charged with burglary.

May pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison at Lewes Crown Court on January 6.

Knight failed to attend court and police are still trying to track him down.

May had already been convicted of trespassing with intent to steal from a number of stores in Eastbourne.

These included Superdrug in Terminus Road on 27th January 2021, The Tattoo Lounge in Station Street on 31st January 2021 and The Works in Station Street on 31st January 2021.

He was given a suspended sentence at the time, which meant if he committed any further offences within a specified time frame, he could face prison.

Following the recent conviction for the break-in at Greggs, May's suspended sentence was activated and included in the overall sentence.