A video has been released showing the moment a group of teenagers, some allegedly armed with knives, were arrested following a robbery at Lakeside shopping centre in Essex.

Police were called to the centre in Grays shortly after 4:30pm on Wednesday (1 February) to reports of a teenage boy having been robbed by a group of people.

The boy was threatened and his coat was taken, but officers say he wasn't injured.

Police identified the group, with one officer seen guarding them with what appears to be a Taser while another officer searches them.

Six boys aged between 13 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, and remain in custody.

Superintendent Timothy Tubbs said: “We’re proud of the partnership we have with Lakeside, and it was, in part, that relationship which allowed officers to quickly identify a group of interest and subsequently make six arrests.

“Thankfully, in this instance there were no serious injuries but I would say to anyone who is intent on going to Lakeside, or indeed the Thurrock district, to commit crime, you are not welcome here. If you do commit crime, you’ll be arrested.”