Seven people including children and pet rabbit rescued from Bognor flat fire
Seven people including children and animals have been rescued from a fire in flats in Bognor Regis in West Sussex.
The alarm was raised in the early hours of this morning. (Thursday 2 February)
Five other people and three dogs, managed to escape themselves.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “At 4.35am this morning (Thursday, 2 February) we were called to reports that multiple people were trapped in flats which were on fire in Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis.
"Three crews attended and firefighters rescued two women and a pet rabbit from a first-floor flat using a ladder, and from a second flat, a family of four including three children were also rescued by ladder.
"Another woman was rescued from a third ground-floor flat through a window.
"Five adults also managed to self-rescue from a fourth flat, along with their three dogs.
"The South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and paramedics medically assessed 11 people as a precaution.
"The fire was extinguished and fire investigations will continue today.”