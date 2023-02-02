Seven people including children and animals have been rescued from a fire in flats in Bognor Regis in West Sussex.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of this morning. (Thursday 2 February)

Five other people and three dogs, managed to escape themselves.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “At 4.35am this morning (Thursday, 2 February) we were called to reports that multiple people were trapped in flats which were on fire in Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis.

"Three crews attended and firefighters rescued two women and a pet rabbit from a first-floor flat using a ladder, and from a second flat, a family of four including three children were also rescued by ladder.

"Another woman was rescued from a third ground-floor flat through a window.

"Five adults also managed to self-rescue from a fourth flat, along with their three dogs.

"The South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and paramedics medically assessed 11 people as a precaution.

"The fire was extinguished and fire investigations will continue today.”