Around £1,000 worth of alcohol, including high value whisky, gin and brandy, has been stolen in Newport.

Police are investigating a series of thefts and want to speak to a man and a woman as part of their enquiries.

On three occasions between 26 January and 30 January this year, alcohol was stolen from Sainsbury’s on Foxes Road.

People can contact police on 101, quoting 44230046186.

Alternatively, they can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.