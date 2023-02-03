Play Brightcove video

Police officers and forensics are at the scene. Credit: Hampshire & IoW News

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was shot in the leg in Basingstoke.

The victim was at a playing field on Tewkesbury Close in Popley at 11:41pm on Wednesday 1 February when he sustained three wounds to his leg.

His injuries are not thought to be live threatening.

Police are carrying out patrols in the area and are reassuring residents that they believe it was an isolated incident.

Detective Inspector Jamie Johnson from the Northern Investigation Team said: "We appreciate this incident could cause some concern in the local community however please be reassured that enquiries are in hand and we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

"Officers will remain at the scene today carrying out enquiries including searches in the area. We would like to thank everyone living nearby for their help and co-operation while these are carried out.

"There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers."