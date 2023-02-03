Police constable to plead not guilty to eight rape and sexual assault charges

A serving police officer has indicated not guilty pleas to two rape and six sexual assault charges.

Pc Ravi Canhye, who serves with Dorset Police, is alleged to have carried out the incidents while he was off duty.

Canhye, 46, appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two rapes, one attempted rape and five sexual assaults.

He indicated not guilty pleas to all charges and the case was sent to Bournemouth Crown Court on March 9 for trial.

The incidents are alleged to have involved two female victims on August 9 and 10 2022.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said Canhye, of Fernhill Close in Poole, was suspended when the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.

Canhye was released on conditional bail and ordered not to contact three witnesses in the case, to not apply for a new passport having surrendered his existing one to police, and to reside either at his home in Poole or with cousins in Horley, Surrey.