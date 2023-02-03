A man has been jailed for raping a woman following a meal out with her in Hampshire.

Shane Truckle, 41, attacked the woman at a house in Hedge End which they had gone back to for drinks.

The victim, aged in her 30s, says she fell asleep on the sofa and woke to find Truckle having sex with her.

Truckle, of New Road in Netley Abbey, was sentenced to six years and nine months at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

He plead not guilty to the rape, which happened on 12 February 2017, but was found guilty by a jury after a trial in December 2022.

When the victim found the confidence to report what had happened to the police in June 2019, an investigation was launched, led by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team.

The victim's visually recorded evidence, as well as statements from medical professionals, led to Truckle being charged with one count of rape in June 2021.

In a victim impact statement read at court, the woman involved described how the incident impacted her relationships and her mental health.

She said: "I don't like to go out for a meal and if I see people that look like him then I go into a panic.

"Whenever I go out somewhere I feel I am looking for him. I have nightmares, the re-occurring dreams of what happened."

On sentencing Detective Sergeant Claire Grant, the officer in case, said: "This crime has had a lasting impact on the victim, and her life.

"It takes great courage for people to come forward and speak to us about incidents of this nature, and that should never be underestimated.

"I hope this case goes to show that regardless of how long ago a rape happened, we will work tirelessly to target perpetrators and provide specialist support to survivors.

"We want our communities to know that we stand with them, and will do all in our power to bring the offenders of these horrendous crimes to justice.

"We encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to report this to police on 101 or via our online reporting tool.

"Always call 999 if a crime is in progress or you feel that you’re in danger.

"For more information on where to seek independent support as a survivor of sexual offences, you can visit this page on our website."