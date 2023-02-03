Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Passengers escape a train as part of it bursts into flames. Credit: @lauren_andrews

Dozens of passengers were forced to flee a burning Southeastern train at a station in Kent.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows there were loud bangs coming from the train, as the fire produced large flames and plumes of black smoke.

Passengers rushed off the train once its doors were opened at West Malling station.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday 2nd February.

A Southeastern spokesman said on Friday: "A fire occurred underneath the 3.25pm London Victoria to Ashford International train yesterday evening.

"On becoming aware of the fire the driver took immediate action, safely stopping the train at West Malling station so passengers could be immediately evacuated.

"Emergency services attended the scene and put the fire out.

"No injuries were reported but our team offered support to people involved, both customers and staff.

"The safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority and a full investigation will be carried out."

Network Rail engineers were at the site to inspect the railway line and ensure it was safe to use.

Rail replacement buses were put on at West Malling, Otford and Maidstone East while repairs were carried out.

The cause is not yet known but Kent and Fire Rescue Service believe it to be accidental.