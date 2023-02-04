Police in Sussex are growing 'increasingly concerned' over the welfare of a 37-year-old woman who went missing in Chichester.

Erika, who is described as 5ft 5ins in height, has olive skin and has either blue or blonde hair disappeared in the Sussex Town yesterday evening (Friday 3rd February).

An appeal was first issued on Friday night but has been renewed today and members of the public are being asked to report any possible sightings of her.

Anyone who believes they have seen her is being urged to call 999 immediately quoting serial 1512 of 03/02.