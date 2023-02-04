Surrey Fire and Rescue service is urging people to get their electric blankets checked, after a 'staggering' number failed basic safety tests.

The service is asking anyone who uses a blanket regularly to take it to an inspection event, to ensure the device is working properly.

The warning follows a previous event, held by Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, which found that 86% of blankets brought in were not suitable for use.

The devices, which have shot up in popularity since the cost of living crisis, have previously been touted as a cheaper way of keeping warm.

Residents in Surrey who are concerned that their blanket may be a risk can take them to two events in the coming weeks.

Any defective blankets found will be replaced for free, thanks to funding from charity Electrical Safety First.

The charity says if a blanket has any of the following issues it should not be used and be swapped out for a new one.

Fabric is worn or frayed.

Scorch marks or discoloration areas are visible on the fabric

Wires are visible or poking through the fabric.

There is damage to the flexible cord between the supply plug and the control and/or the control to the blanket.

The control is making a buzzing sound when switched on and/or is giving off a smell.

The connector fitted to the blanket is damaged or over-heating.

It adds that if a blanket is more than 10 years old it should also be replaced.