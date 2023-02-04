A motorist who seemingly thought they could evade police in Oxfordshire has been arrested overnight.

The driver of a rather dirty A-class failed to stop for officers in Didcot late on Friday night.

The vehicle has a top speed of nearly 170mph, but despite this persevering officers caught up with the motorist nearly 5 miles down the road in a car park near Culham.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit said the car has now also been seized.