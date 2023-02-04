A man who tried to commit a robbery whilst armed with a machete has been jailed.

Tobias Maylott, aged 28, approached his victim on the afternoon of 24 July 2022 in Sedgley Close in Southsea.

Maylott held the blade to the 31-year-old man’s throat while making demands for cash and drugs in what the victim believed to be a case of mistaken identity. Nothing was stolen.

Officers launched an investigation and Maylott was subsequently arrested and charged with offences.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 12 September 2022, he admitted attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

In a separate incident, on the morning of 31 July 2022, police were called to an incident at Maylott’s home address in Wynton Way, Fareham. During this incident, Maylott had become involved in an argument with a woman known to him before he assaulted her and smashed up her phone.

Maylott left the address but continued to pace up and down outside whilst shouting threats. Police attended and he was arrested.

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on 19 December 2022 in relation to this incident, and pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

At the same court yesterday (Friday 3 February 2023), Maylott was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Police Staff Investigator Sarah Hills said: “This was a shocking display of violence by an aggressive bully.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to all violence, especially offences that occur in a domestic setting, and we work hard as a police service to target those who carry weapons.

“Maylott clearly poses a danger to the public and I hope the communities of Portsmouth and Fareham can be reassured that he is now in prison.”