A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire at a block of flats in Bognor Regis.

Police were called to support the fire service following the incident at College Court in Northcliffe Road around 4.36am on Thursday 2 February.

Crews rescued residents from three floors of the building - including a pet rabbit. Five other people managed to rescue themselves along with their three dogs. No-one was injured.

The occupants from all affected flats were safely evacuated to nearby Butlins with the assistance of the local authority.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bognor Regis on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed with conditions until 4 March.

An investigation to establish the exact circumstances of what happened remains ongoing, and anyone with any information – or any relevant footage – is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 157 of 02/02.