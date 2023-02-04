Aldi shoppers have praised the supermarket for rolling out discounted 'magic bags' across the South East, which sees at least £10 of food sold for just £3.30.

The scheme, which started two days ago, has been made available through a partnership with Too Good To Go.

Customers who are signed up to the app will be able to pay for one of the bags and pick it up in the evening.

The bags contain food that would otherwise be unsellable as products are verging on their best before or use by dates.

A shopper walks past an Aldi store. Credit: PA

It is the latest supermarket to offer the discounts during the cost of living crisis, and joins others such as One-Stop and SPAR. A handful of bags are usually available per day.

Shoppers in Canterbury took to social media to share their praise of the scheme, with one saying they got half a leg of lamb, worth £16.95, in their bag.

However, one person moaned that despite their best efforts the bags seem to sell out almost immediately and shoppers have to be 'quick' to get the deal.

"It's a great deal" another added. "It's full of stuff you'd eat [quickly] anyway".

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “Rolling out our partnership with Too Good To Go is another way of allowing us to cut down on food waste, while also offering customers the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices.

“With the rising cost of living impacting so many, Too Good To Go offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to save money and reduce waste.”

Sophie Trueman, Managing Director of Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, added: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out our partnership with Aldi nationally. Having already had fantastic feedback during a successful trial period, I know our Too Good To Go community is going to jump at the chance to save Magic Bags from their local Aldi and prevent even more good food from going to waste.”